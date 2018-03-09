Non-profit coffee shop to open in downtown Albany

John Gurr said he wanted to find a way to give back to the community but also have a place people can just sit and enjoy. (Source: WALB)

Jethro's Coffee Company is a non-profit looking to give all their proceeds back to the community (Source: WALB)

Downtown Albany is welcoming a brand new coffee shop to the area.

Jethro's Coffee Company is a non-profit that is looking for a way to give back to the city of Albany through charity donations.

They want to help see the city grow and help the local community.

All of the proceeds that Jethro's makes go to charities within the community.

A large part of their donations are focused on the storm relief that devastated the city just a year ago.

John Gurr, president of City Connect, said he wanted to find a way to give back to the community but also have a place people can just sit and enjoy.

That's when he said he saw there was a need.

"One thing we saw was there was a need for a coffee shop. So we came up with the idea of a non-profit coffee shop, where the proceeds would be given back into the city. Whether to other local charities or to the city itself," said John Gurr.

This isn't going to just be another coffee shop. This is also a place where students can come and study in a quiet and fun environment.

"Open the coffee shop on one side and open the student center on the other side for college students as well as for students preparing for college. So we are offering a quiet place for them to come and study, free wifi, free tutoring, resume services."

But the ultimate goal of this coffee shop is to bring people together and help the city of Albany.

"I mean the whole purpose of City Connect is wanting a place that really brings a place together, working together no matter what walk of life your in no matter what background you have. We all have a common goal of wanting to serve the community and wanting to make the city a better place," said Joanna Gurr.

"We wanted to be in the downtown riverfront area mainly because we love Albany and we want to see this area thrive," said John.

They plan to have the student center open to the public by the summer and hope to have the coffee shop up and running by the end of the year.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.