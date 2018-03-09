Non-profit coffee shop to open in downtown Albany

A new coffee shop is making plans to open up in downtown Albany. All of the proceeds will be given directly back to the city through donating to local charities.More >>
The Lake Park Elementary School archery team hit a lot of bull eyes to win their state championship.More >>
A new federal program will bring nearly $21 million into Georgia's agricultural economy. For a second time, the USDA will offer cost-share assistance payments to cotton farmers.More >>
After two and a half long years of remodeling, the Crisp Regional Cancer Center is officially opened.More >>
Albany police have arrested an armed robbery suspect.More >>
