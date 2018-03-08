Thronateeska Heritage Center to offer spring break science camp

Each day at the camp is a different theme, including Fossil day, and Space day. (Source: WALB)

The Thronateeska Heritage Center has something fun for your child later this month.

For just the second time in two years, the center is offering their spring break camp.

Each day at the camp is a different theme, including Fossil day, and Space day.

They'll even get a day at the Flint RiverQuarium.

"This is a great opportunity for kids for parents to just drop their kids off and know they're safe, know they're still learning something and their spring break isn't spent at home doing nothing," said Programs Manager Hannah Hembree.

The Camp is from March 26 to March 30.

You can register for individual days or for the whole week:

$45 daily/non-members

$35 daily/members

$200 weekly/non-members

$175 weekly/members

Those interested can call 229-639-2650 to register.

