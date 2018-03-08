Albany police arrest armed robbery suspect

Albany police have arrested an armed robbery suspect.

Kembrell Jenkins Jr. is in the Dougherty County Jail and is facing charges of armed robbery and kidnapping.

Neighbors told police they saw two men beating another man with a rake and a stick in the 1300 block of Avalon Avenue.

It happened on February 24, around 8:50 p.m.

The victim was beaten unconscious.

