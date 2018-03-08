Lake Park Elementary named Archery State Champions

This is the first time in history they have taken the state championship. (Source: WALB)

The Lake Park Elementary School archery team hit a lot of bull eyes to win their state championship.

The fourth and fifth graders on the team traveled to Perry to compete.

The Lake Park students managed to bring back the state title.

Now the archery the team is headed for the nationals championships in Louisville, Kentucky.

Their coach said the sport helps the team members as well in the classroom, and in life.

"I teach the kids you can always learn from your mistakes and also in life how you can fix that mistake and make it better," said McKinley.

Coach McKinley said he's trying to raise money to make the trip to nationals.

If you want to donate or take part in a fundraiser you are asked to contact Lake Park Elementary at (229) 431-3370.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.