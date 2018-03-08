Crisp County Regional speaks out about appealing proposed LCMC

For the first time, we are hearing from the CEO of Crisp Regional Hospital on their appeal against the proposed Lee County Medical Center.

Last month, we told you about the motion filed by the Department of Community Health that dismissed the appeals from Dougherty County and the Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals against the certificate of need granted for the proposed Lee County hospital.

The appeal from Crisp Regional is still standing.

CEO Steve Gauntey said a hospital in Lee County would cause a negative impact on Crisp Regional because it would move commercial patients out of Crisp County.

"We serve a lot of poor folks and we rely on a small number of commercial patients and we felt like the opening of a for-profit hospital just about 40 minutes down the road from us would pull away some of the critical patients who are helping balance the equation for those who can't pay for those who can," said Gauntey.



The Department of Community Health is expected to announce a decision on Crisp County Regional Hospital's appeal on April 30.

