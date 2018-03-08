Crisp Regional opens new and improved Cancer Treatment Center

Now paitents will have the option to go completely private. (Source: WALB)

After two and a half long years of remodeling, the Crisp Regional Cancer Center is officially opened.

Those battling cancer in Crisp County now have the option of receiving care in their hometown, meaning they no longer have to travel up to two hours down the road.

The center has been expanded with new equipment and patients will now be able to have privacy in the center to receive care without others right next to them.

The cancer center has been upgraded to three private exam rooms with state of the art technology including educational interactive boards to allow the doctor to explain the patient's treatment plan.

"This can actually be sent to a smartphone," said Nurse Manager Jennifer Taylor.

One of the biggest improvements was the brand new infusion room.

"You have the option to go completely private with the curtain and we can accommodate several family members to sit with them, where before we didn't have that option," said Taylor.

Before this center, patients would have to travel an hour or two to another cancer treatment center.

Taylor said the patients were their top priority when building this center.

"When you have cancer, you need to be in a place that's relaxing where you can be comfortable while you are receiving treatment," said Taylor.

Some past patients or their families even came to the unveiling.

Elayna Denham's husband received care at the cancer center before it was rebuilt.

"I was so excited to hear that they were doing this because you should've seen it before," said Denham.

Denham said this center will help the patients so much because treatments are rough on your body.

"If you're not feeling well after the treatment then you aren't far from home," said Denham.

The CEO said this center is so special because it was funded by the community, for the community.

"It's been funded by people in the community, our employees, folks who've donated money because they've wanted to see us have a better place to treat people in the community," said CEO Steve Gauntey.

The treatment center is officially open and will begin to treat patients this week.

