Larry Harold approved as Americus-Sumter football coach

The Sumter County school board approved the hire of Larry Harold as the next head football coach of Americus-Sumter High School.

Harold is heralded as the man who turned the Macon county football program around from 2012 through 2014.

He left Montezuma for back to back seasons in Brunswick before leading Central High School to a (2-7) record last year.

Harold Will replace Erik Soliday who retired from the Public School system and took over at Tiftarea a couple months ago.

The Panthers are fresh off a region 1-AAAA championship and a (9-3) record.

