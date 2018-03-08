Woman charged in Mercedes Street stabbing

Albany police responded to a stabbing on Mercedes Street on Thursday. (Source: WALB)

A woman is facing charges after a stabbing on Mercedes Street Thursday night.

Barbara Ann Glasco Brown, 58, has been booked into the Dougherty County Jail and has been charged with one count of aggravated assault after a 60-year-old man was stabbed in the thigh.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment and has been released.

The stabbing happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Mercedes Street.

APD said the investigation revealed that the incident was domestic in nature and may have stemmed from an argument between Brown and the victim.

