Albany police respond to stabbing on Mercedes Street

Albany police responded to a stabbing on Mercedes Street on Thursday. (Source: WALB)

Albany police responded after a man was stabbed on Mercedes Street Thursday night

According to APD, a 60-year-old man was stabbed in the thigh by a woman.

The woman is in police custody and the man was taken to the hospital for treatment and has been released.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Mercedes Street.

APD said the investigation revealed that the incident was domestic in nature and may have stemmed from an argument between the two.

This is a developing story and WALB is working to get more information. We will provide updates as details come in.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.