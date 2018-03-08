South GA counties recognized as Great American Defense Communities

The American Defense Community Awards program was created to acknowledge the overall support that communities and regions provide to service members and military families. (Source: WALB)

Several South Georgia counties were recognized as some of the top Great American Defense Communities in the nation.

Lowndes, Berrien, Cook and Lanier counties were selected as a region that shows the top support to military defenses.

Co-Chair of South Georgia Military Affairs Council Nick Lacey said Communities are chosen through a competitive nomination process.

"As a Great American Defense Community, we are one of five throughout the United States for this year and certainly it's a prestigious award, and a prestigious honor to be selected," explained Lacey. "We compete with a whole host of bigger communities throughout the United States."

Subjects vary from community building, educational and employment opportunities to family support.

The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce will host events all next week to celebrate the recognition. It will start with a proclamation outside the courthouse in downtown Valdosta on Monday, March 12.

