Tifton Community Care Day for health, fitness, and disabilities

Organizers say this event is not only for the community to get connected with resources but also fun for the kids. (Source: WALB)

Nearly 80 vendors ranging from fitness, health, medical screenings, and activities for kids will take place in this gym Saturday. (Source: WALB)

The Tift County Recreation Department will host the Community Care Day in Tifton on Saturday. (Source: WALB)

Residents in Tift County will have access to free resources at a Community Care Day Resource Expo on Saturday.

The event is sponsored by the Tift County Recreation Department, Tift Regional Medical Center and a host of others.

There will be over 80 vendors at the event.

Free resources in the areas of health, fitness, safety and disability will be provided.

The community will have access to health screenings, blood pressure screenings, oncology and counseling.

Organizers said this will be a day to connect with resources but also fun for the kids.

"People need support. They need to understand they are not in these situations alone and there are resources available. Some of those resources do cost money, other resources they just need to be connected with the right non-profit that can help walk them through there," said Tift County Recreation Department Director Craig Sowell.

The Community Care Day Resource Expo will be held at the Tift County Recreation Department from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.