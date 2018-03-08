Hero Run held to honor 9-year-old student with hemophilia disorder

Brooke Spurlin is Jake's sister and she helped work the race for the students at Annie Belle Clark Primary. (Source: WALB)

Cindy Spurlin is Jake's mother and the race coordinator for the Hero Run. (Source: WALB)

At any time, Jake could have severe spontaneous bleeding in any part of his body. (Source: Spurling Family)

Jake Spurlin, suffers from hemophilia, a rare blood disorder that prevents his blood from clotting properly. (Source: Spurlin Family)

A Tifton Elementary School went running for a good cause Thursday.

Students held a Hero Run for National Hemophilia Awareness Month.

It was all to support their classmates fighting the rare blood disorder.

"It's difficult when you wake up in the morning and not know sometimes if he can't walk or can't get up out of bed," said Cindy Spurlin.

These are worries Cindy has to deal with every morning when her child wakes up.

Her 9-year-old son, Jake Spurlin, suffers from hemophilia, a rare blood disorder that prevents his blood from clotting properly.

"As a parent you know, you never want your kid to hurt. You want to wrap them in a bubble if you can rather than have hemophilia or not. You never want them to hurt," said Cindy.

At any point, Jake could have severe spontaneous bleeding.

"One bleed can cause debilitating arthritis and Jake's probably had over 100 bleeds since he was born," explained Cindy.

Since physical activity is the only thing that can help, Jake's third grade student council classmates at Annie Belle Clark Primary School thought of the idea to have a Hero Run in his honor to support the HemoWish Foundation.

Jake's older sister, Brooke Spurlin, even had her friends out supporting the cause.

"It makes me feel happy that all his friends are so supportive of everything about his hemophilia. They know about his hemophilia and they can come out here and run to raise money for hemophilia," said Brooke.

As for Jake, he wants the world to know that despite his condition, he is the same as the rest of the kids.

"I'm a normal everyday kid who likes to win," said Jake.

The school and Jake's family have raised over $3,000 for the HemoWish Foundation, which will help grant a wish for another child.

A ceremony to the recipient will be held by the school soon.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.