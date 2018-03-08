Gala honoring fallen Americus police officers returns for second year

The gala benefits the foundation formed in honor of two Americus police officers (Source: WALB)

An event honoring two fallen police officers in Americus is only a few days away.

On Saturday, the Smarr Smith Foundation will host the 2nd Annual Paint the Town Blue Gala at Georgia Southwestern State University.

MORE:

+Nonprofit foundation raises money for law enforcement in honor of fallen officers

+GBI urges Americus shooting suspect to turn himself in

+One year later: Remembering fallen officers Jody Smith and Nick Smarr

Comedian Jeff Allen will perform followed by the band, Swingin' Medallions.

Smarr Smith Foundation President Jimmy Wahley said they anticipate a sell-out, just like last year.

"We have three tables left, which is 24 seats. I know they're going to sell out in the next couple days, couple hours. Get yours today. Smarr Smith Foundation.com," said Wahley.

The event is set for Saturday at the GSW Storm Dome.

It will start at 6 p.m. and it's black tie optional.

Money raised will go towards scholarships at the local colleges. It also helps fund local law enforcement agencies.

The foundation has already raised more than $30,000 since it was founded.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.