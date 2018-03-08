FedEx to offer small business grants across the country

A major company will dish out thousands of dollars in grants, and small businesses right here in South Georgia can attempt to take advantage.

FedEx wants small businesses across the country to apply by April 24.

The Ashburn-Turner County Chamber of Commerce is encouraging small businesses there to give it a go.

Chamber President Ashley Miller said Thursday that the opportunity to apply should be tough to pass up.

"We look at economic development, and we think that just one company moving in is going to solve all our issues, but that's not necessarily the case," Miller explained. "The real growth comes from private investment."

The grants are open to businesses with 99 or fewer employees.

To find out how to apply, click here.

