Turner Co. investigators need help to find suspect in violent beating

Deputies with the Turner County Sheriff's Office need the public's help to find a man suspected in a violent crime against a family member.

According to TCSO, Frank Smith, Jr. is wanted for aggravated assault and aggravated battery, stemming from an incident back in September.

Investigators said Thursday that they believe Smith beat up a female family member with a gardening brick.

READ MORE: Ashburn PD searches for armed, dangerous man

Sheriff Andy Hester said he hopes anyone who knows where he is will speak up.

"They need to realize that there's a victim in this case, that desperately needs to be stood up for, and justice to be brought against him for her sake," Hester explained.

Investigators believe Smith's last location was the Valdosta area.

If you see Smith or know where he is, call 911 or the Turner County Sheriff's Office at (229) 567-2401.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.