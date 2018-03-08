Turner Co. investigators need help to find suspect in violent beating

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has launched an additional investigation into suspended Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby over a possible illegal recording device.More >>
A major company will dish out thousands of dollars in grants, and small businesses right here in South Georgia can attempt to take advantage.More >>
Deputies with the Turner County Sheriff's Office need the public's help to find a man suspected in a violent crime against a family member.More >>
Albany native and Congressman Sanford Bishop announced on Thursday that his office is now taking applications or the 37th Annual Congressional Art Competition.More >>
Organizers in Valdosta are hard at work getting ready for the 18th Annual Azalea Festival.More >>
