Congressman Sanford Bishop invites students to submit artwork for competition

Albany native and Congressman Sanford Bishop announced on Thursday that his office is now taking applications or the 37th Annual Congressional Art Competition.

It's a chance for teens to have their artwork put on display at the U.S. Capitol.

You must be in high school and live in Georgia's 2nd Congressional District to apply.

All artwork must be submitted to Congressman Bishop’s Office at 235 West Roosevelt Avenue, Suite 114 in Albany, Georgia no later than April 13.

The winner will be announced on April 27.

