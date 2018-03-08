18th Annual Azalea Festival kicks off Saturday in Valdosta

Th Valdosta Azalea Festival kicks off this Saturday! (Source: City of Valsdosta website)

Organizers in Valdosta are hard at work getting ready for the 18th Annual Azalea Festival.

They said it's one of the biggest flower festivals in the region.

This year, over 200 vendors will line up at Drexel Park, which is right across from Valdosta State University's main campus.

Plus, the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show is back.

So, go ahead and put it on your calendars now, it will all start Saturday morning at 10.

The two-day event runs until Sunday night at 5.

