Most Wanted: Kamoney Rashard Edwards

Albany police are looking for Kamoney Rashard Edwards, 21, who is wanted in connection to several car break-ins in the area.

Edwards has nine active warrants for entering auto, financial card theft, and financial card fraud.

He is wanted in connection to over 20 entering autos in Albany since September.

During those break-ins, thousands of dollars worth of items and electronics were stolen from vehicles, and windows were shattered.

Edwards is 5'7, 150 pounds and he has the word "money" tattooed on his left arm. He may or may not have the dreadlocks.

If you know where Edwards is, call the Albany Police Department or CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

