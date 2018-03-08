GBI report: Brooks man seems to have died by his own hand

The GBI investigated in Brooks Co. near Morven (Source: WALB)

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that they were called to a scene outside Morven last week, where a man died from a gunshot wound. The GBI's report indicates that he shot himself.

On Friday March 2, 2018, multiple agencies responded to a home on Valdosta Highway, with a Quitman address.

Brooks County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Department of Community Supervision were attempting to serve felony warrants and a search warrant on Timothy Smothers, Jr. at this location for items stolen in a burglary.

Smothers would not come out and the Lowndes SWAT Team came to negotiate with Smothers, who remained uncooperative. They used pepper spray to force Smothers out and officers saw a fire inside the mobile home, which they put out.

Officers saw Smothers lying on the floor and went in to get him.

Smothers had a gunshot wound to his chest area and was rushed to South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta, where he later died.

A pistol that had been previously reported as stolen, was found near where Smothers was recovered, as was one spent shell casing and a fired projectile.

The gun was the same Brooks County Investigators were searching for in their warrant.

The GBI verified the gun was stolen and Smothers was the suspect in the theft.

An autopsy performed at the GBI Crime Lab located a single 'press' contact gunshot wound to the chest on Smothers.

No law enforcement discharged their firearms at Smothers, nor did he shoot at them, according to the GBI report.

Once the investigation is completed, evidence will be forwarded to the district attorney for review, until then, this case is still an active investigation.

