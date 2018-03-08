Valdosta robbery suspect caught by police, deputies

Just after 2:30 Thursday morning, Valdosta Police officers responded to an armed robbery at a food store in the 700 block of South Patterson Street

Employees reported that when they were locking up, a previous customer, knocked on the door asking to come back inside to get some property that he left. When they let him in, he brandished a weapon and demanded money.

One of the employees was then struck by the man, later identified as Torrey Hunter. Hunter snatched cash and took off, but witnesses saw his car.

Later in the morning, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Deputies located the vehicle, which led detectives to Hunter, and he was taken into custody.

"The Valdosta Police Department acknowledges the courage of the victim in this case to speak with law enforcement and helping to identify the offender," said Lieutenant Adam Bembry. "Also recognized is the hard work of the Lowndes County Deputies for locating the vehicle and the VPD detectives for their skilled investigation that will help this dangerous subject off of our city streets."

Hunter is being held pending arrest warrants for two felonies:

Armed Robbery and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.

He is also charged with misdemeanor Battery and further charges are pending.

