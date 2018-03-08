Valdosta woman arrested for false testimony - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Valdosta woman arrested for false testimony

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
Zanobia Shepherd (Source: WALB) Zanobia Shepherd (Source: WALB)
Chief Brian Childress (Source: WALB) Chief Brian Childress (Source: WALB)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Zanobia Shepherd is behind bars in Lowndes County for lying in the murder trial of Defendant Timothy Wiggins Jr., this week in Valdosta.

Shepherd testified in Superior Court on March 6, 2018 to a Judge and Jury that she lied to Valdosta Police on August 17, 2015, regarding her accounts of the murder of Anthony Barber, for whom Wiggins was convicted.

Shepherd testified that she saw Wiggins carrying a handgun just after she heard shooting outside her home on the 1700 block of Ricardo Street.

Then in Superior Court on March 6th, Shepherd said she lied when she was interviewed in August 2015.

But Valdosta Police had two eyewitnesses to the incident, and Wiggins was found guilty of Malice Murder.

"Mrs. Shepherd’s conduct was totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated," said VPD Chief Brian Childress. "Either she lied to law enforcement on-scene back on March 17, 2015 or she lied in court. Her conduct in this case makes the job of law enforcement and prosecutors who work hard to keep our communities safe that much more difficult. In either case, regardless of her reasoning, she now faces felony False Statement to Law Enforcement, and if found guilty, she is looking at the possibility of one to five years in prison."

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

