Editorial: Marathon and Downtown Street Fest

Over the weekend, thousands of visitors came to Albany to take part in the 12th Annual Snickers Marathon, and 17th Annual Downtown Street Festival.

1,259 people took part in the Marathon events, and Organizers estimate about three thousand visitors came with the runners.

More than one thousand volunteers signed up to make sure the runners were cared for.

Not the largest amount of runners for the Albany Marathon, but organizers call it a huge success.

The weather was perfect for the runners, and the thousands of people who lined the streets to cheer them on.

Very few medical problems for the stiff test, which is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon. Almost all the runners finished.

A survey filled out by runners after the race praised the community and volunteer support, and the Albany Police handling of the course.

Then after the race, the Downtown Street Festival attendance was increased over 2017.

An estimated 7,000 people came Downtown to enjoy music, food, and fun. The festival was renamed and rebranded, to make it more family friendly.

The goal is to spread the news about the energy and effort going on in the rebirth of Downtown Albany.

Again organizers felt with the perfect weather, the street festival was a big success, and the showcase of Albany was positive.

We salute all the people who spent their Saturday making these events a real asset for the community.

Plans are already underway for the Marathon and Street Festival again next year on the first weekend of March, to what we hope is an evener bigger and faster-growing downtown Albany.

