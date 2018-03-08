Woman wanted in Thomas Co. found in Florida - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Woman wanted in Thomas Co. found in Florida

Lesly Ann Christmas (Source: TCSO) Lesly Ann Christmas (Source: TCSO)
THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) -

Thomas County officials have found a woman wanted for stealing more than $31,000 from a Parent - Teacher Organization.

Lesley Christmas, 30, is in custody in Wakulla County, Florida, according to Captain Steve Jones of the Thomas County Sheriff's Office.

Christmas was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison after she stole more than $31,000 from the Jerger Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization in Thomasville.

Christmas only had to serve four years behind bars, and the rest of her sentence on probation.

Deputies said she has since left the Thomasville area without notifying proper authorities and has failed to pay restitution.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

