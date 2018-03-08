Woman wanted in Thomas Co. found in Florida

Thomas County deputies are seeking help tracking down a woman with an outstanding warrant, related to 2013 charges of stealing more than $31,000 from a Parent - Teacher Organization.More >>
Zanobia Shepherd is behind bars in Lowndes County for lying in the murder trial of Defendant Timothy Wiggins Jr., this week in Valdosta.More >>
The Coffee County Sheriff's Office has obtained an arrest warrant for Garren, 37, for failing to maintain the requirements of her sex offender registration.More >>
Recently, in an interview with WALB, current council members in Thomasville discussed city employee bonuses. A former council member, Max Beverly, said the salaries are usually discussed during budgeting.More >>
Firefighters say an electrical sign sparked a fire that burned the front of a Lee County store.More >>
