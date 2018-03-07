Albany Museum of Art's dining series to take flight Saturday - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany Museum of Art's dining series to take flight Saturday

By Whitney Shelton, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Museum of Art's dining series will take flight this Saturday at a private jet hangar at Southwest Georgia Regional Airport.

This will be the first of a series of three events where some of the best chefs in the state will come prepare dinner with local ingredients.

This Saturday's event will feature renowned Chef Jared Hall. He is currently the chef at One Flew South at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The museum felt it was only necessary to host the event at a jet hangar to bring something that Albany has never seen before. 

"To have food prepared at this level by chefs from around the state and in some cases around the country is very very unique," said Executive Director Paula Williams.

Single “boarding passes” for the Jet Setter Dinner are $200 for Albany Museum of Art members and $250 for future members.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and may be purchased by calling the AMA at (229) 439-8400.

Tickets for the three-dinner series are also available for $540 for AMA members or $675 for future members.

The future Fine Art of Dining Culinary Series dinners this season will be:

  • Dinner in the Pines, 6 p.m., April 14, at Chokee Plantation, with Chefs Kirk Rouse, Hudson Rouse and Kathryn Fitzgerald Rouse
  • Starry, Starry Night, 6 p.m., May 5, at the home of Amy Jones with Chef Johnny Gargano, a third-generation restaurateur, and owner of Villa Gargano.

