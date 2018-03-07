Sign sparks fire at Lee County store - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Sign sparks fire at Lee County store

Firefighters say an electrical sign sparked a fire that burned the front of a Lee County store. (Source: WALB) Firefighters say an electrical sign sparked a fire that burned the front of a Lee County store. (Source: WALB)
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

Firefighters say an electrical sign sparked a fire that burned the front of a Lee County store.  

The fire started Wednesday evening at the Driiv Autosport in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 19 South in Lee County.  

Fire Chief David Forrester said the owner was inside the store when the fire broke out, but did not know it was burning. A neighbor had to warn him.

The fire burned a hole through the storefront, but firefighters said most of the damage inside the store was caused by smoke and water. 

No one was injured and no other neighboring stores were impacted. 

