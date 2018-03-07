Thomasville dominates Vidalia for school's first basketball title

Thomasville and Vidalia were both seeking their first ever State title in the GHSA 2A State Championship game held at the Macon Centreplex Wednesday afternoon.

Thomasville came out of the gate running, with a 13-0 lead in the first few minutes after tip-off.

The Bulldogs never looked back as they finished with an impressive 66-31 victory over the Indians.

Thomasville wins their first ever Basketball state championship in school history.

Coach Benjamin Tillman spoke about what this championship means to not only himself, but the team.

"It feels great," said Tillman. "Not only for me, but for the community. These kids and these players, and everyone that helped me build this program. It means so much to them, it means so much to us and everyone in the community. We needed it. We have been knocking on the door, just like you said it's been our third go around, and luckily we pulled it out."

"They doubted us to lose the first round of the playoffs," said Titus Wright. "To see us here, to see us win, just gives them a mouth full to say now."

"I'm feeling it a little bit now," said Reggie Perry. "Now I just look back at all the stuff we did throughout the summer and throughout the season and we deserve it."

"It's unreal," said Vonterious Woolbright. "The first time that Thomasville has won state, we feel like the best team to come out of this city so it feels good."

They go on to finish the season (28-3).

