DCSS looks to change threats communication policy

Officials with the Dougherty County School System are taking a closer look at their threat communication system. (Source: WALB)

Two people are in custody following back-to-back bomb threats at Albany Middle School.

School officials are continuing to investigate the threats and they are carrying out warrants and anticipate charges in the next few days.

The recurring threats and school shootings across the nation have prompted the district to re-evaluate its policies.

Years ago officials decided not to always alert parents of non-credible threats right away so they wouldn't panic for no reason.

"We are re-evaluating our communication protocol when it comes to these kinds of things and taking into account that parents feel they should be notified immediately. We are balancing that with the need to maintain order and keep our students safe," said school system spokesperson JD Sumner.

School officials said they are looking to see if there is a way to change the policies in the near future.

