Albany shooting turns into homicide investigation

Anthony Dawson IV would have been celebrating his seventeenth birthday on Wednesday. (Source: Family)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

On Wednesday, Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards said a January shooting will be handled now as a homicide. 

It comes as we are learning more about the teenager who died this week, almost two months after he was shot in the upper body

Family members said Anthony Dawson IV would have been celebrating his seventeenth birthday on Wednesday. 

Dawson was a student at Monroe High School. 

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said Dawson went into cardiac arrest. 

Fowler said Dawson would not have had this health emergency if he had not been shot on South Jackson Street months ago. 

The Dougherty County School System has been assisting students who need counseling in light of Dawson's death. 

"In this instance, the school was able to handle the students that came forward and said, 'I'm having a hard time coping with this.' Then if a referral is needed for additional behavior health, we offer that as well," explained DCSS School Spokesperson JD Sumner. 

Investigators have not made any arrests in the now homicide. 

Edwards said they are following up on several leads. 

