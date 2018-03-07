Thomasville city leaders propose trail through historic neighborhood

Thomasville planning staff are working on running a proposed 15-mile multi-use trail through a historic neighborhood in the city. (Source: WALB)

Thomasville planning staff are working on running a proposed 15-mile multi-use trail through a historic neighborhood in the city.

The area taking center stage right now is the Reed Street area. City planners said it's full of beautiful oak trees that would be a perfect fit for the trail.

The Mitchell Place Development off Remington Avenue backs up to the Reed Street area in Thomasville.

City planners are hoping to maintain part of the green space on that development for the 15-mile bike trail that is expected to connect part of the high school trail to Reed Street.

The new plan for the Mitchell Place Development includes 16 single family homes, instead of 34 condos that were originally proposed.

If approved by the city council, the city planners hope to maintain 35 yards of the back half of the Mitchell Place Development as part of that multi-use trail.

They want to wind the trail through the Reed Street area from Cherokee Park.

Most homeowners in the subdivision agree with the change to single-family homes because of the traffic in and out of the neighborhood.

City planners said that if this is approved, it would be a huge benefit to the community.

Residents on Reed Street also said they are happy about the plan.

The council will have the final say in the change for the development.

