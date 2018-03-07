Thomasville woman stays fit and fabulous, celebrates 100th birth - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomasville woman stays fit and fabulous, celebrates 100th birthday at YMCA

Vivian Ellis is turning 100 years old on Thursday, and she puts us all to shame. (Source: WALB) Vivian Ellis is turning 100 years old on Thursday, and she puts us all to shame. (Source: WALB)
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

A Thomasville woman is turning 100 years old on Thursday, and she puts us all to shame. 

She works out three times a week at the YMCA.

Vivian Ellis' fellow gym partners in the club's Silver Sneakers program threw her a surprise party Wednesday.

Ellis said it's been a good birthday week so far.

She got her driver's license renewed and is still able to spend some time in her garden.

Ellis said she was shocked at the amount of love her YMCA friends showed her for her birthday.

"This is most exciting, I didn't ever think this would happen to me, I've gained so many friends through the years," said Ellis.

Ellis' friends said she is truly an inspiration to many in the community.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Albany Museum of Art's dining series to take flight Saturday

    Albany Museum of Art's dining series to take flight Saturday

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 8:36 PM EST2018-03-08 01:36:02 GMT
    The Albany Museum of Art's dining series will take flight this Saturday at a private jet hangar at Southwest Georgia Regional Airport. (Source: WALB)The Albany Museum of Art's dining series will take flight this Saturday at a private jet hangar at Southwest Georgia Regional Airport. (Source: WALB)
    The Albany Museum of Art's dining series will take flight this Saturday at a private jet hangar at Southwest Georgia Regional Airport. (Source: WALB)The Albany Museum of Art's dining series will take flight this Saturday at a private jet hangar at Southwest Georgia Regional Airport. (Source: WALB)

    The Albany Museum of Art's dining series will take flight this Saturday at a private jet hangar at Southwest Georgia Regional Airport.

    More >>

    The Albany Museum of Art's dining series will take flight this Saturday at a private jet hangar at Southwest Georgia Regional Airport.

    More >>

  • Thomasville city leaders propose trail through historic neighborhood

    Thomasville city leaders propose trail through historic neighborhood

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 8:26 PM EST2018-03-08 01:26:19 GMT
    Thomasville planning staff are working on running a proposed 15-mile multi-use trail through a historic neighborhood in the city. (Source: WALB)Thomasville planning staff are working on running a proposed 15-mile multi-use trail through a historic neighborhood in the city. (Source: WALB)
    Thomasville planning staff are working on running a proposed 15-mile multi-use trail through a historic neighborhood in the city. (Source: WALB)Thomasville planning staff are working on running a proposed 15-mile multi-use trail through a historic neighborhood in the city. (Source: WALB)

    Thomasville planning staff are working on running the proposed 15-mile multi-use trail through a historic neighborhood in the city.

    More >>

    Thomasville planning staff are working on running the proposed 15-mile multi-use trail through a historic neighborhood in the city.

    More >>

  • DCSS looks to change threats communication policy

    DCSS looks to change threats communication policy

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 8:23 PM EST2018-03-08 01:23:28 GMT
    Officials with the Dougherty County School System are taking a closer look at their threat communication system. (Source: WALB)Officials with the Dougherty County School System are taking a closer look at their threat communication system. (Source: WALB)
    Officials with the Dougherty County School System are taking a closer look at their threat communication system. (Source: WALB)Officials with the Dougherty County School System are taking a closer look at their threat communication system. (Source: WALB)

    Two people are in custody following back-to-back bomb threats at Albany Middle School.

    More >>

    Two people are in custody following back-to-back bomb threats at Albany Middle School.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly