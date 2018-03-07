Thomasville woman stays fit and fabulous, celebrates 100th birthday at YMCA

Vivian Ellis is turning 100 years old on Thursday, and she puts us all to shame. (Source: WALB)

A Thomasville woman is turning 100 years old on Thursday, and she puts us all to shame.

She works out three times a week at the YMCA.

Vivian Ellis' fellow gym partners in the club's Silver Sneakers program threw her a surprise party Wednesday.

Ellis said it's been a good birthday week so far.

She got her driver's license renewed and is still able to spend some time in her garden.

Ellis said she was shocked at the amount of love her YMCA friends showed her for her birthday.

"This is most exciting, I didn't ever think this would happen to me, I've gained so many friends through the years," said Ellis.

Ellis' friends said she is truly an inspiration to many in the community.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.