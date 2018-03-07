Thomasville leaders to unveil city comprehensive plan

A consulting firm is planning a trip to Thomasville soon to discuss the city's newly drafted comprehensive plan with the public. (Source: WALB)

The process to create the document was started back in the summer.

Thomasville leaders said they tried something new this year, letting the community play a big role in developing the plan.

Everything from parks, to signage, transportation and neighborhoods was discussed.

Now, city staff wants to bring that back full circle to create a final version of the plan.

"Back in the fall when this started, the amount of public participating that we saw was absolutely amazing. What we want to do is bring this back to the public, unveil what was created and make sure we are still taking comments and concerns," said Director of Engagement and Outreach Lauren Radford.

The public unveiling is scheduled for Tuesday, March 20 at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Auditorium.

