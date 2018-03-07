Overdose cases high in Southwest GA to start 2018

On Wednesday, Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards said a January shooting will be handled now as a homicide.More >>
Less than three months into the start of 2018 and some first responders said they are already seeing an increase in overdoses compared to last year.More >>
Construction on a bumpy Dougherty County road should begin in the next eight weeks.More >>
Dougherty County's recent audit reveals 2017's storms will likely have long-term economic consequences. High out of pocket expenses to rebuild following back-to-back damaging storms and tornadoes, coupled with reduced sales tax collections, are two issues impacting the county's future. That's according to a recent audit by the firm Mauldin and Jenkins.More >>
Good news for folks who are tired of washing pollen off their cars! The worst of the pine pollen season may be behind us.More >>
