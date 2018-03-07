Gaissert Road okayed for improvements

Construction on a bumpy Dougherty County road should begin in the next eight weeks.

Gaissert Road is deteriorating because of prolonged water drainage issues, and officials said it is a hazard for drivers.

Dougherty County Commissioners okayed spending $285,582.69 for road safety improvements.

Larry Cook, the county's Public Works Director, said work should start within two months.

Once begun, it will take about six days to complete.

HTS Construction of Albany will perform the road improvements.

Gaissert Road is located in southeastern Dougherty County, close to the landfill.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.