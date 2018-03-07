Gaissert Road okayed for improvements - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Gaissert Road okayed for improvements

Gaissert Road. (Source: WALB) Gaissert Road. (Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

Construction on a bumpy Dougherty County road should begin in the next eight weeks.

Gaissert Road is deteriorating because of prolonged water drainage issues, and officials said it is a hazard for drivers.

Dougherty County Commissioners okayed spending $285,582.69 for road safety improvements.

Larry Cook, the county's Public Works Director, said work should start within two months.

Once begun, it will take about six days to complete.

HTS Construction of Albany will perform the road improvements.

Gaissert Road is located in southeastern Dougherty County, close to the landfill.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Overdose cases high in Southwest GA to start 2018

    Overdose cases high in Southwest GA to start 2018

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 6:02 PM EST2018-03-07 23:02:41 GMT
    Officials in Lee County responded to the county's first overdose death of the year on Tuesday. (Source: WALB)Officials in Lee County responded to the county's first overdose death of the year on Tuesday. (Source: WALB)
    Officials in Lee County responded to the county's first overdose death of the year on Tuesday. (Source: WALB)Officials in Lee County responded to the county's first overdose death of the year on Tuesday. (Source: WALB)

    Less than three months into the start of 2018 and some first responders said they are already seeing an increase in overdoses compared to last year.

    More >>

    Less than three months into the start of 2018 and some first responders said they are already seeing an increase in overdoses compared to last year.

    More >>

  • Gaissert Road okayed for improvements

    Gaissert Road okayed for improvements

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 5:17 PM EST2018-03-07 22:17:01 GMT
    Gaissert Road. (Source: WALB)Gaissert Road. (Source: WALB)
    Gaissert Road. (Source: WALB)Gaissert Road. (Source: WALB)

    Construction on a bumpy Dougherty County road should begin in the next eight weeks.

    More >>

    Construction on a bumpy Dougherty County road should begin in the next eight weeks.

    More >>

  • Dougherty County's audit shows tornadoes' financial hit

    Dougherty County's audit shows tornadoes' financial hit

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 4:57 PM EST2018-03-07 21:57:35 GMT
    Storm clean-up crews in 2017. (Source: WALB)Storm clean-up crews in 2017. (Source: WALB)

    Dougherty County's recent audit reveals 2017's storms will likely have long-term economic consequences. High out of pocket expenses to rebuild following back-to-back damaging storms and tornadoes, coupled with reduced sales tax collections, are two issues impacting the county's future. That's according to a recent audit by the firm Mauldin and Jenkins. 

    More >>

    Dougherty County's recent audit reveals 2017's storms will likely have long-term economic consequences. High out of pocket expenses to rebuild following back-to-back damaging storms and tornadoes, coupled with reduced sales tax collections, are two issues impacting the county's future. That's according to a recent audit by the firm Mauldin and Jenkins. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly