Dougherty County's audit shows tornadoes' financial hit

Storm clean-up crews in 2017. (Source: WALB) Storm clean-up crews in 2017. (Source: WALB)
Mauldin and Jenkins CPA Meredith Lipson addresses Dougherty County Commission Monday. (Source: WALB) Mauldin and Jenkins CPA Meredith Lipson addresses Dougherty County Commission Monday. (Source: WALB)
Dougherty County's recent audit reveals 2017's storms will likely have long-term economic consequences.

High out of pocket expenses to rebuild following back-to-back damaging storms and tornadoes, coupled with reduced sales tax collections, are two issues impacting the county's future.

That's according to a recent audit by the firm Mauldin and Jenkins.

Another significant reality is that the net county-wide tax digest has decreased by more than $285 million since 2008.

The county's interim administrator, Michael McCoy, said the audit is clean, and some recommendations, like hiring more people, aren't in the financial cards right now.

"These are ideals in terms of their recommendations. And, our problem is that we can't afford to implement those recommendations, and likely won't be in the future," said McCoy.

You can read the entire audit below:

