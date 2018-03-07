Superintendent: Worth Co. School System makes plans to increase - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Superintendent: Worth Co. School System makes plans to increase safety

WORTH CO., GA (WALB) -

One south Georgia school district wants to improve safety protocol following the mass shooting at a Florida high school last month.

Bill Settle, the Worth County School Superintendent, said Wednesday that school safety is always on his mind.

Settle explained that he wants to add some communication protocol and possibly new communication technology for the school system.

All doors at all schools in Worth County stay locked all day, according to Settle.

He mentioned adding some surveillance as an additional layer of safety, but one main point he wants to focus on is the need to communicate better, not only with teachers and students but parents as well, if a situation were to happen.

That could include technology allowing the school system to send out alerts in certain situations.

He said he wants parents to know school leaders are focusing on how to improve school safety.

"We are on it here in Worth County," said Settle. "We're not taking the safety of our students lightly. It's our number one priority."

Settle said Worth County Schools plan to host a county-wide meeting on Monday, March 19.

All emergency agencies in Worth County will attend to help put together a comprehensive safety plan.

Settle also wrote a letter to parents, teachers and students that the school system posted on its website.

It includes info from the National Association of School Psychologists.

Essentially, Settle wanted to educate parents on how to be open with their children about violence.

"As much as parents, and you know I'm a parent myself, as much as we want our kids to grow up in a bubble, it is my philosophy that that could be more dangerous than not," Settle explained.

Some tips included from school psychologists are reassuring children that their school is safe, letting them talk about their feelings after incidents like what happened in Parkland, and making time to talk with your kids.

