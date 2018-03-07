Adel man arrested after Valdosta traffic stop

Tuesday afternoon, Valdosta Police Narcotics Detectives saw an equipment violation on a vehicle in the 2100 block of West Hill Avenue.

They initiated a traffic stop and saw that Roddrick Burns, 38, of Adel was driving the car

Burns told police he did not have a valid driver’s license, and then they smelled marijuana coming from his vehicle.

They searched the car and recovered approximately 59.1 grams of Marijuana, 9.1 grams of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, more commonly known as Ecstasy), 0.3 grams of cocaine, and 9.7 grams of a suspected illegal substance that has not yet been identified. The unknown substance was sent to the Valdosta Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory for identification.

The total street value of the narcotics seized is approximately $2,100. Detectives also recovered a handgun, along with currency and tools that are indicative of narcotics sales.

Burns was transported to Lowndes County Jail where he is being held on the following felony charges:

• Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

• Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA

• Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine

• Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime

• Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

"Due to the diligent effort by VPD Narcotics detectives in this case, an out of town narcotics dealer was taken off of Valdosta city streets, along with a substantial amount of narcotics and a handgun," said VPD Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

The investigation is on-going and further charges are pending.

