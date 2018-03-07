Chehaw offers spring break adventures for kids

Campers will participate in scavenger hunts across the park which will lead them to learn about different places in the world. (Source: WALB)

Campers will also spend time in the zoo each day of camp. (Source: WALB)

Campers will learn about and get an up close encounter with different animals from across the world. (Source: WALB)

Director of Education, Jackie Entz, shows off her "Camp Chehaw" flag in excitement over the upcoming spring break camps. (Source: WALB)

A South Georgia attraction is giving students a chance to hang out with animals and learn about different regions around the world, during spring break.

Chehaw's new "Amazing Race" spring break camps begin on March 20.

Campers will be challenged to race "around the world" and help solve ecological problems across the globe.

Groups will also work together during scavenger hunts and interact with exotic animals.

Officials at Chehaw think this is a good way to keep your kids entertained if your family isn't traveling far for spring break.

"Not only does it keep your brain going, but it is going to be an absolute blast. On a daily basis we go to the zoo, then they get to meet an animal from the region they helped solve a problem. Then on top of that, we always go to the play park, so we have so much fun," said Director of Education, Jackie Entz.

The first camp runs from March 26 to 30 and the second camp is April 2 to 6 with sessions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Single-day registration is also available.

To learn about special member pricing and registration, click here.

