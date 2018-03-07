Valdosta man convicted of 2015 murder

A Lowndes County jury found Timothy Wiggins Jr. guilty of malice murder for the 2015 death of Anthony Barber, on Wednesday. The jury needed only an hour to convict Wiggins of murder and possessing a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Judge Jim Tunison immediately sentenced Wiggins to life in prison.

Leshia Thomas spoke to WALB about her feelings in 2015, in the wake of finding out that her first cousin, Anthony Barber, 25, had been found shot to death.

"He was getting away. Why, why would you kill someone who's running from you? Tony was cool; he was a cool cat. He loved his family. Every time he saw me, everybody, he was loveable. He would kiss you or hug you," Thomas said.



That's what Thomas remembers most about Barber. Around 11 a.m. Monday, Barber was found dead behind 1711 Ricardo St.

"I was devastated," Thomas explained. "He was my street turn, he was my ace, he was my friend, he was my homie."



Thomas said more than anything, Tony just wanted to live to see his son's first birthday in November.



