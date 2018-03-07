Lee County body identified - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lee County body identified

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

The body of a man was found in a car Tuesday morning, in a parking lot, just inside Lee County.

Officials say it appears that Austin Yenni, 36, died of a possible overdose, according to Lee County Hill Mackey.

Yenni's body was found around 8:45 a. m.  near the Intersection of  Highway 82 and Oakland Parkway.

They believe that Yenni had been dead form around 8 to 12 hours before he was found.

Toxicology reports are pending, Coroner Mackey said.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

