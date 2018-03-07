Would you eat a cricket to get a free ticket? - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Would you eat a cricket to get a free ticket?

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) -

Wild Adventures, south Georgia's largest theme park, thinks plenty of people will.

To grab attention for their new 2018 MEGABUGS! Adventure Encounters, Wild Adventures will be hosting a bug eating contest.

It happens this weekend, the first weekend they are open on Saturday, March 10 and Sunday, March 11. 

Guests can begin lining up to eat food grade crickets at 9:00 AM.

The First 200 park guests each day to eat a cricket will receive free park admission valid for any one day in March of  2018.

