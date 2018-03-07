Cuthbert body identified

The scene is centered around a yard off a private drive near the intersection of 4th and Seaboard Streets. (Source: WALB)

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Cuthbert Police Department have been investigating the discovery a body that was found eight days ago.

The body of a black female was found in a yard off a private drive near an abandoned house on Gay Street, near the intersection of 4th and Seaboard Streets.

Coroner Russell Chapman identified the body as that of Brenda Cooper, 53, who was born in 1964.

A resident cutting grass found the remains and called the police.

An autopsy is being performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Macon.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the GBI office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080 or the Cuthbert Police Department at 229-732-2323.

