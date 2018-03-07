Fire officials urge caution when starting up your grill

Man grills food a safe distance away from any structure (Source: WALB)

There's nothing like the smell of barbeque in the summertime.

And soon spring will be here.

Albany fire officials are encouraging people to be cautious and plan ahead.

Grilling is just another type of a controlled fire, but it can easily get out of hand if you don't act with caution.

The National Fire Protection Association says propane and charcoal barbeque grills should only be used outdoors.

Eugene Anderson, the Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention at the Albany Fire Department, said the grill should be placed away from the home, deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.

"Whenever we have fires, we're dealing with combustibles. Something is combustible. And that something is again within the proximity of the thing that's going to cause it to flare up or begin to burn," explained Anderson.

Keep children and pets away from the grill area.

And never leave your grill unattended.

