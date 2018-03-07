Hearing delayed for Irwin Co. attempted murder suspects - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Hearing delayed for Irwin Co. attempted murder suspects

By Marilyn Parker, Reporter
Connect
Four people in Irwin County have been arrested after investigators said they were plotting to murder a man and burn his home to cover it up (Source: Irwin Co. Jail) Four people in Irwin County have been arrested after investigators said they were plotting to murder a man and burn his home to cover it up (Source: Irwin Co. Jail)
IRWIN CO., GA (WALB) -

The court date for four people accused of plotting to kill a man and burn down his home in Irwin County has been delayed.

Keyerica Brown, Kennedy Davis, Khaleel Dawson, and Trennvius Henderson are all facing intent to commit murder and intent to commit arson charges.

According to the Turner County Sheriff's Office, they received a tip that four people were planning to kill a man back on February 6.

Deputies said they saw four people circling the person's home and found matches, gasoline and a pistol inside their car.

Judge Heather Culpepper said that if the four are indicted by a grand jury on April 10, they will not have a hearing. 

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Hearing delayed for Irwin Co. attempted murder suspects

    Hearing delayed for Irwin Co. attempted murder suspects

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:12 AM EST2018-03-07 05:12:27 GMT
    Four people in Irwin County have been arrested after investigators said they were plotting to murder a man and burn his home to cover it up (Source: Irwin Co. Jail)Four people in Irwin County have been arrested after investigators said they were plotting to murder a man and burn his home to cover it up (Source: Irwin Co. Jail)
    Four people in Irwin County have been arrested after investigators said they were plotting to murder a man and burn his home to cover it up (Source: Irwin Co. Jail)Four people in Irwin County have been arrested after investigators said they were plotting to murder a man and burn his home to cover it up (Source: Irwin Co. Jail)

    The court date for four people accused of plotting to kill a man and burn down his home in Irwin County has been delayed.

    More >>

    The court date for four people accused of plotting to kill a man and burn down his home in Irwin County has been delayed.

    More >>

  • APD investigates after shots fired into house

    APD investigates after shots fired into house

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:01 AM EST2018-03-07 05:01:32 GMT
    Albany Police are investigating after nearly a dozen shots were fired into a home in Albany Monday night. (Source: WALB)Albany Police are investigating after nearly a dozen shots were fired into a home in Albany Monday night. (Source: WALB)
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Albany Police are investigating after nearly a dozen shots were fired into a home in Albany Monday night.

    More >>

    Albany Police are investigating after nearly a dozen shots were fired into a home in Albany Monday night.

    More >>

  • West Town Elementary hosts second curriculum night

    West Town Elementary hosts second curriculum night

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:43 PM EST2018-03-07 04:43:06 GMT
    West Town Elementary School in Dougherty County highlighted the importance of parent engagement. (Source: WALB)West Town Elementary School in Dougherty County highlighted the importance of parent engagement. (Source: WALB)
    West Town Elementary School in Dougherty County highlighted the importance of parent engagement. (Source: WALB)West Town Elementary School in Dougherty County highlighted the importance of parent engagement. (Source: WALB)

    West Town Elementary School in Dougherty County highlighted the importance of parent engagement Tuesday evening at their second installment of curriculum night.

    More >>

    West Town Elementary School in Dougherty County highlighted the importance of parent engagement Tuesday evening at their second installment of curriculum night.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly