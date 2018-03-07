Hearing delayed for Irwin Co. attempted murder suspects

Four people in Irwin County have been arrested after investigators said they were plotting to murder a man and burn his home to cover it up (Source: Irwin Co. Jail)

The court date for four people accused of plotting to kill a man and burn down his home in Irwin County has been delayed.

Keyerica Brown, Kennedy Davis, Khaleel Dawson, and Trennvius Henderson are all facing intent to commit murder and intent to commit arson charges.

According to the Turner County Sheriff's Office, they received a tip that four people were planning to kill a man back on February 6.

Deputies said they saw four people circling the person's home and found matches, gasoline and a pistol inside their car.

Judge Heather Culpepper said that if the four are indicted by a grand jury on April 10, they will not have a hearing.

