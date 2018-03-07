APD investigates after shots fired into house

Albany Police are investigating after nearly a dozen shots were fired into a home in Albany Monday night. (Source: WALB)

Albany Police are investigating after nearly a dozen shots were fired into a home Monday night.

Police said several people were inside at the time, including a young child.

It happened in the 1700 block of Myrtle Road just before 10:00.

Investigators found a bullet in the wall of the house.

They said a woman living there heard about 10 shots, but no one was hurt during the shooting.

Police need your help to find the people who did it.

If you have any information, call crime stoppers at 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.