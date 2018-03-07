APD investigates after shots fired into house

The court date for four people accused of plotting to kill a man and burn down his home in Irwin County has been delayed.More >>
Albany Police are investigating after nearly a dozen shots were fired into a home in Albany Monday night.More >>
West Town Elementary School in Dougherty County highlighted the importance of parent engagement Tuesday evening at their second installment of curriculum night.More >>
A nonprofit organization in South Georgia is aiming to change the mindsets of at-risk youth to hopefully decrease violence in the community.More >>
The Albany Fire Department says it's time to change the batteries in your smoke detector.More >>
