West Town Elementary hosts second curriculum night

By Whitney Shelton, Reporter
West Town Elementary School in Dougherty County highlighted the importance of parent engagement Tuesday evening at their second installment of curriculum night.

Teachers said students improve significantly in the classroom when their parents are involved in their learning experience. 

Tuesday night, parents were able to see what a day in the life is like at their child's school, and also learn ways to take some of those teaching skills back home, making learning fun for their children. 

"They're excited when their parents actually sign their homework. So it's the little things that matter to them but they're always sharing different strategies, 'my mom said work it this way' so that's important," said Chairman Wanda Hamilton.

This was the last curriculum night for this school year,  but they will have another one next fall. 

