South Georgia Starz Academy hopes to stop violence in the community

By Whitney Shelton, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A nonprofit organization in South Georgia is aiming to change the mindsets of at-risk youth to hopefully decrease violence in the community.

South Georgia Starz Academy had a ribbon cutting for its 'One Stop Shop' on Tuesday.

The academy provides after-school services for those ages 9 to 20 that includes boxing, fitness training, homework help and even mentoring.

They provide information on awareness and tips for substance abuse or alcoholism saying the goal is to change at least one young person's life.

"If I can just reach one, I will have made a point. If I can just change one mindset and that person adopt another person to change that mindset then we can change this community," said Director Kiva Hall.

Located on South Slappey, the South Georgia Starz Academy wants to serve it's neighbors in need. 

