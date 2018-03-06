Albany Fire Department urges residents to practice fire preventi - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany Fire Department urges residents to practice fire prevention and safety

By Whitney Shelton, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Fire Department says it's time to change the batteries in your smoke detector.

Interim Fire Chief Sebon Burns said having a working smoke detector could mean the difference between life or death.

Burns said they have seen a spike in home fires lately and the majority of the times those homeowners don't have smoke detectors.

The Albany Fire Department received a $600 grant from the East Albany Walmart to help promote its fire prevention education program.

The department will take the money and purchase materials like coloring books and crayons that will go into the schools, teaching the kids about how to survive a fire. 

"We are able to let them color and have fun but in the same token we are able to spread our message through these coloring books," explained Burns.

Through this fire education program, Burns knows of two instances where the kids have helped their families from a fire. 

"It was an unattended cooking fire and the message was given to a young lady and she woke her momma up and another one where a smoke detector was involved," said Burns.

Burns said the first step in surviving a fire is knowing simple fire prevention, like changing the batteries in your smoke detectors even before they start to chirp.

"We teach it's daylight saving time, it's time to change the batteries in the smoke detectors," said Burns.

Burns said a lot of the house fires they see, the homeowners do not have smoke detectors.

"When you don't have a smoke detector it increases your chance of dying in a fire. Smoke detectors are the first line of defense," said Burns.

Burns also recommends having surprise fire drills in your home like the kids do at school.

