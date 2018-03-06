The Thomasville Bulldogs see the light at the end of the tunnel

Benjamin Tillman was head basketball coach back when Thomasville lost the State title in 2010.

So if you think he's letting the bulldogs cruise during this weeks practices, just like the players, you've got another thing coming.

To say Thomasville boys basketball practices have been intense this week wouldn't do justice to the type of effort \Tillman is demanding from the Bulldogs.

It's because he's preparing them for history.

A win over Vidalia Wednesday in the GHSA 2A State title game would be the first in program history.

The players fully understand.

"As you can see right now, he's going crazy a little bit, but he's just reminding us that it's not over with," said senior Reggie Perry.

Win or lose, it will be over with Wednesday night for McDonald's All-American.

It's the last time the Mississippi State signee will dawn the red and gold Thomasville jersey. He fully understands the gravity of the moment.

"This is the perfect ending. If we win, it's going to be the perfect story," said Perry.

That's why Tillman refuses to allow cut his guys any slack.

It's the attitude that has them outscoring postseason opponents by 18.5 points per game.

"I love it. I love the look in their eyes where they can see the light at the end of the tunnel," said Tillman.

"We live for this, we practice for it every day. We've been running for this all season," said junior guard Vonterius Woolbright.

Woolbright took no prisoners in last weekend's 17-point semifinal win over Glenn Hills.

"He's one of the leaders among this team along with Reggie and Titus Wright," reminded Tillman. "I say these kids, those are the big 3 and we've got to have all 3 of them to produce."

A State championship is a colossal goal, but its one the team set for itself in the summer. Now it will take a collective effort to seal the deal.

"Now that we've got everybody going," said Perry. "Not just me and a couple other players, now that we've got everybody going, playing as a team, we're hard to beat."

Thomasville high is having a sendoff for the team at 8:15 tomorrow morning.

The Bulldogs tip against Viadlia at 4 in the Macon Centreplex.

