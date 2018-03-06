Sheriff donates cars to Lowndes High Driver's Ed program

The Albany Fire Department says it's time to change the batteries in your smoke detector.More >>
The Albany Fire Department says it's time to change the batteries in your smoke detector.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called by the Dawson Police Department Tuesday afternoon to investigate a homicide.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called by the Dawson Police Department Tuesday afternoon to investigate a homicide.More >>
Lowndes High School has three new cars for the driver's education program and it's all thanks to the sheriff.More >>
Lowndes High School has three new cars for the driver's education program and it's all thanks to the sheriff.More >>
On Tuesday, Moultrie city leaders voted to pass an ordinance that would limit business that sell alcohol around a new proposed medical college.More >>
On Tuesday, Moultrie city leaders voted to pass an ordinance that would limit business that sell alcohol around a new proposed medical college.More >>
More than 50 companies were in Moultrie on Tuesday, hoping to hire folks for hundreds of open positions across South Georgia.More >>
More than 50 companies were in Moultrie on Tuesday, hoping to hire folks for hundreds of open positions across South Georgia.More >>