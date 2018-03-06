Last year's pain is this year's teacher for Lady Blazers

March is winning time in basketball, no matter which level you play on.

And for the Valdosta State women, they're entering the NCAA Division II tournament where losing is no longer an option.

The Lady Blazers held their last practice at the complex Tuesday morning.

Wednesday morning they'll take flight to Jackson, Tennessee in preparation of Friday's South Regional opener.

The Ladies are preparing for a Florida Southern team that won the South Regional in 2016.

VSU hasn't won a single game in the big dance since 2012.

Last season they earned a bid to the round of 64, but lost to Benedict.

The Lady Blazers believe they gained invaluable experience through the trip.

"I think we kind of underachieved that first round," said said 2nd year head coach Carley Kuhns. "And so now they know what to expect they know the level of play that it's going to take to win games."

Senior Warwick native Madi Mitchell is the team's leading scorer with 18 points per game. She experienced last season's 71-60 defeat in the opening round, and she believes the Lady Blazers are better for it.

"Just the experience in general, getting there and being on that stage and it didn't go as plan but we're lucky we get another shot this year. We're excited," said Mitchell.

Newcomer Kayla Bonilla has seen her role grow as the season has progressed. Now as the starting point guard, she's looking forward to giving the team the extra energy it needs to upset Florida Southern.

"I know they had a big season last year, so we just want to carry it on this year," said Bonilla.

The Lady Blazers leave Wednesday morning at 4:45.

The game tips at 3:30 Friday afternoon at Union University.

